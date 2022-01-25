Sad Kim Kardashian, designer Thierry Mugler dies

Kim Kardashian shares the best Thierry Mugler designs | Instagram

The American businesswoman, socialite and influencer Kim Kardashian shared a sad news on his official Instagram account and it is that his designer Thierry Mugler lost his life.

With a tender message, he decided to accompany several photographs in honor of the French designer who created the brand that bears his name, these were designs that were inspired by kim kardashian, made exclusively for her.

Perhaps on more than one occasion you will have seen Thierry’s designs at events in which Kanye West’s ex-wife appeared, one of the most iconic is the one he paraded at the Met Gala, with a beige dress that seemed to be wet like the businesswoman’s hair the famous “wet look”.

It may interest you: Demi Rose presumes to be a fan of the cartoon Dragon Ball

We obviously found this in the publication, in some of the photos he appears next to the designer who was 73 years old, despite the fact that he retired from the fashion industry in 2002, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Cardi B continued to look for him for your designs.

Kim Kardashian remembers one of Thierry Mugler’s designs walking next to her | instagram kim kardashian



I feel so honored to have met you, to have spent time with you, and to be a muse to you. There was so much more to show the world, and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much,” Kim Kardashian commented.

And it is that the French designer had a unique style, exaggerated and extravagant outfits, but with his femme fatal touch that everyone loves.

The news has been shared in various media and social networks, as for the great celebrities he came to dress, they have also shared their pain via Instagram or Twitter, as is the case with Demi Moore, who shared the dress he designed .

On this occasion the hearts also abound in the comment box of kim kardashian, only this time they are broken hearts, due to the sadness caused by Mugler’s departure.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS OF KIM KARDASHIAN.

This famous designer managed to impregnate the catwalks with drama and fantasy throughout the 80’s and 90’s, the silhouette that Mugler handled was extremely feminized, so the businesswoman was his muse with her enormous and pronounced curves.

Undoubtedly today the style of the big catwalks and pop fashion has been based largely on his style, it could be said that since those years, he predicted the style that today we saw as the new fashion.