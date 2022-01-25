Sarah Palin dined at a celebrity NYC restaurant before testing positive for Covid-19

In New York City, proof of vaccination is required to enter any restaurant.

two days before Sarah Palin tested positive for Covid-19the controversial conservative politician dined at a New York restaurant frequented by many celebrities.

As in all restaurants in the Big Apple, Elio’s customers must present proof of vaccination, in accordance with city regulations to face the pandemic.

Apparently no one asked Palin for proof of vaccination Saturday night at Elio’sa popular Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

“We are taking this unfortunate oversight very seriously. Elio’s believes in vaccinations and does everything possible to protect our staff and regular customers,” manager Luca Guaitolini said in a statement.

Guaitolini said the restaurant has begun contacting other patrons who dined at Elio’s while Palin had dinner with a friend, whom she declined to identify.

“My focus right now is on the safety of the staff that worked that night and our guests,” Guaitolini added.

Palin, the former governor of Alaska, is in New York City in the midst of a libel lawsuit she brought against the New York Times.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, who is presiding over the case, announced that “Mrs. Palin had tested positive for coronavirus” just as her case was about to begin Monday. “She, of course, is not vaccinated,” the judge added. The magistrate decided to postpone the start of the trial until February 3, unless he has symptoms by then.

Palin, who already had Covid previously, has publicly expressed his rejection against vaccines and last month, in a speech in Arizona, he encouraged the public to resist them.

“It will be on my corpse that they force me to get vaccinated. I’m not going to do it,” she insisted.