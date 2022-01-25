Sarah Palin Had Dinner in New York, Then Tested Positive for COVID-19 – NBC New York

NEW YORK – Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, a notorious critic of COVID-19 vaccines, was dining at a New York restaurant on Saturday, despite a citywide requirement to show proof of vaccination to eat inside bars, restaurants and all entertainment venues.

The newspaper The New York Times reported Tuesday that Palin went to Elio’s, a place frequented by celebrities of all kinds in the Upper East neighborhood, whose owner acknowledged to the newspaper that Palin was not asked for proof of vaccination to come accompanied by a trusted client whose name they did not reveal.

Palin, who became a vice-presidential candidate, was summoned on Monday for the start of a trial against the New York Times, a newspaper against which she sued for defamation, but the case could not be opened because the former senator tested positive for COVID- 19 that same morning, forcing the trial to be delayed until February 3.

The owner of Elio’s acknowledged having “made a mistake” and said they plan to get to the bottom of the matter, although the anecdote reveals that the mandatory vaccination is not applied equally to everyone in some places.

A CNBC reporter reported that he, too, did not have to show his proof of vaccination on a recent visit to the same place because no one demanded it.

Palin had recently had COVID-19, which hasn’t stopped her from speaking out against vaccines. In a recent speech in Arizona he went so far as to say: “It will be over my dead body that they will force me to get vaccinated. I am not going to do it,” he said.

Palin’s lawsuit dates back to 2017, when the newspaper published an editorial alluding to a 2011 shooting that killed six people and seriously injured then-Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

The newspaper linked the event to a map distributed by the Republican’s political action campaign and which marked several electoral districts, including Giffords, with crosshairs.

The newspaper acknowledged its mistake and published a correction two days later, but Palin insists it was done in bad faith to try to harm her and is seeking financial compensation.