Secrets of Playboy: Reveal dark secrets of Hugh Hefner | News from Mexico

THE ANGELS.-Sondra Theodore, ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, baron of Playboyaccused him of being a “predator.

The woman was interviewed for the A&E documentary “Secrets of Playboy”which will be released on Monday.

According to the former bunny, Hefner tHe had a supposed penchant for bestiality.

The woman says that when he got too bored to sleep with them, supposedly he passed them to the dogs.

The 10 part documentary unmask the deceased tycoonand reveals an apparent truth about the man who built his sexual empire soff the backs of vulnerable women.

“He was a predator,” Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, 65, told The Post. “I watched him, I watched his game. And I saw a lot of girls walk through the doors [de la Mansión Playboy] looking farm fresh, and walking out looking tired and haggard”.









Theodore was only 19 years old when Hef first saw her. He was 50 years old.

“He prepared me and brainwashed me to think he was normal in his ways,” she said of Hef, who died of sepsis in 2017. “He introduced me to drugs. He had never had a drink or a drug before going up to the Playboy Mansion. And on my first night there I was served champagne and the drugs came after, and I was underage.”

The woman claims that he supplied her with endless amounts of cocaine and Quaaludesthe “leg spreader”.

She says it helped ease the pains of being goaded into orgies five nights a week, and ordered to have sex with a revolving door of men and women while Hef watched voyeuristically and she caught him participating in sexual activities with your pet.

She claims that before his death, Hefner arranged things “to protect himself,” which prevented her and her other critics from will reveal their truths.