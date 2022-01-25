Seville adds Anthony Martial; Manchester United will transfer it

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 24.01.2022 17:24:58





The Seville continues to arm himself to seek the LaLiga championship and after several days of constant efforts he was finally able to close the Frenchman’s incorporation Anthony Martial, striker who Julen Lopetegui needed and that will strengthen its squad even more after the arrival of Jesus “Tecatito” Corona.

Although Manchester United, the club to which the striker belongs, had been tough when negotiating, the Andalusian club finally found the conditions to advance in the hiring of a vital player in the armed. He will arrive on loan until the end of the season, although without a purchase option.

“The French international striker (26 years old, 30 caps) he was in agreement with the Spanish club for several weeks, but the Sevillians stumbled upon the economic demands of the Red Devils to close the file”, explains the newspaper L’Equipe.

Martial had offers from English football, which he rejected, in addition to the fact that Barcelona and Juventus were interested, but neither of them insisted on him.

In six and a half seasons he managed to establish himself as one of the favorites among the Red Devils fans, since made 79 goals and 50 assists in 268 games played.