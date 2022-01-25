Shapovalov accused a preferential treatment towards Nadal

The Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who showed his anger at the time his rival, Rafael Nadal, took between points and sets, explained that in this type of match “you don’t just play against him, you also compete against the judge”.

“I respect him but there have to be certain limits. You not only play against him, you also compete against the referee judge. It’s very hard and frustrating to overcome all this”, added the young Canadian after losing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open against the Spaniard 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-4 .

“I was wrong to say that they are corrupt, but I stick with my version. It’s unfair to see how many times Rafa gets away with this. Of course I say something to the judge because I’m ready to serve and the clock is drawing to a close.” detailed a Shapovalov, who eliminated German Alexander Zverev in his previous round.

Shapovalov accused Nadal of preferential treatment. AP pictures

“In the last sets I have been better. It is very hard but it has been a good tournament in general”, he commented after staying on the verge of what would have been his second semifinals of Slam.

The Canadian born in Tel Aviv stressed how unfair the situation is in his opinion and added that in the last edition he could not go to the bathroom during the same break in which he received medical attention.

“Of course he gets preferential treatment, he takes a long time between points and sets, that’s why we took so long. How can you get medical attention and go to the bathroom in the same break? said a Shapovalov who maintains an unfavorable 1-4 in the face to face with the Spanish.