Shortage to Remain in 2022, Says U.S. By Investing.com

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – The chip shortage affecting the automotive and electronics industries, above all, will not have a short-term solution, but will continue this year, the US Department of Commerce forecasts, based on a survey carried out between producers and users of semiconductors.

According to the Commerce office, average chip inventories in 2021 were located in 5 days or less. While in 2019 they were 40 days; a drop in booking time of over 80%, while demand has risen 20% since then.

“That tells you how fragile this supply chain is,” said Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce in the Biden administration.

“There is no margin of error, there are five days of inventory. While the demand is getting higher,” added the official.

The aforementioned survey was carried out based on consultations made to 150 companies in the sector. “There is a significant and persistent mismatch in chip supply and demand,” the results reflected, indicating that the chances of a solution in the first six months are slim.

Among the main companies in the electronics sector are Nvidia (NASDAQ:), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:), TSMC, SK, Inter or Samsung (KS:), the latter two with investment plans to increase their production of chis, with three new factories in the United States.

According to the Secretary of Commerce, this department has held meetings with senior representatives of these companies, who have shown willingness to present data on their production for a better analysis of the current situation.