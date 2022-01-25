Should America be worried? This is the situation of Roger Martínez and Boca Juniors

Admin 34 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 17 Views

Market

In Argentina they echoed the possible departure of Roger Martínez from America to go to Boca Juniors. Is this move feasible?

Alex Iwan

For Alex Iwan

Roger Martinez will not leave America this break.
© picture 7Roger Martinez will not leave America this break.
Alex Iwan

The transfer policy America changed drastically in this break, so the news of possible arrivals and departures, based on the decision of the board and the coaching staff to strongly renew the squad, are a daily situation. In this case, a rumor of exit shook the top brass.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSURE +

According to some Argentine media, such as Ole newspaper, Boca Juniors will insist again to seize the services of Roger Martinez. However, and thanks to what he was able to find out Monumental Eagles, there is no chance that the movement will materialize.

The Argentine team cannot bear both the cost of the operation and the footballer’s salary, so there is no chance of an agreement being reached. In addition, Las Águilas continue in the desperate search for a right winger. Given the few variations in the position, the relevance of the Colombian in the squad is even greater.

Getting rid of the ex-Racing would mean having to negotiate for a replacement on the market. With the Closure 2022 already started and with many closed templates, a substitute for the attacker would be very difficult to find. He stays in America!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Hall of Fame case of David Ortiz versus those of Ivan Rodríguez and Jeff Bagwell

The Dominican baseball player seems that he will achieve immortality in his first appearance on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved