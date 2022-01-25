Should America be worried? This is the situation of Roger Martínez and Boca Juniors

In Argentina they echoed the possible departure of Roger Martínez from America to go to Boca Juniors. Is this move feasible?

The transfer policy America changed drastically in this break, so the news of possible arrivals and departures, based on the decision of the board and the coaching staff to strongly renew the squad, are a daily situation. In this case, a rumor of exit shook the top brass.

According to some Argentine media, such as Ole newspaper, Boca Juniors will insist again to seize the services of Roger Martinez. However, and thanks to what he was able to find out Monumental Eagles, there is no chance that the movement will materialize.

The Argentine team cannot bear both the cost of the operation and the footballer’s salary, so there is no chance of an agreement being reached. In addition, Las Águilas continue in the desperate search for a right winger. Given the few variations in the position, the relevance of the Colombian in the squad is even greater.

Getting rid of the ex-Racing would mean having to negotiate for a replacement on the market. With the Closure 2022 already started and with many closed templates, a substitute for the attacker would be very difficult to find. He stays in America!