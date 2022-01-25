Sicarios shoot Gabriel Soto, the Treasure of Sinaloa; they report it serious

Gabriel Soto GastelumMexican corrido singer known as the Sinaloan Treasure was gunned down by narco-style hit men in the border city of Tijuana in Mexico’s Baja California state.

The attack occurred when the singer had just arrived at an auto parts place known as Yonke El Socio on Díaz Ordaz Boulevard at the height of the Las Huertas neighborhood.

The attack against the corrido singer would have occurred inside the auto parts store, although it was not mentioned whether it was a lone gunman or an armed group who shot him.

After the attack ministerial agents went to the scene to gather information while elements of the Municipal Police and National Guard guarded the area.

Gabriel Soto Gastelum He was taken in serious condition to a nearby hospital.

No arrests were reported related to the aggression against the famous.

Who is he Sinaloan Treasure

Gabriel Soto Gastelumbetter known as the Sinaloan Treasure, is a Mexican corrido singer and has songs like “118 balazos”.

