Silicon Valley company opens 150 job vacancies for bilingual Colombians

The Apple Park campus of Silicon Valley in Cupertino, California.

Next Thursday, January 27, 2022, the free virtual event will take place Scaling Optimizely, which will give 150 bilingual Colombians the opportunity to work with Optimizely, a Silicon Valley company. The vacancies arose after the Colombian company Cafeto Software made an alliance with the renowned company.

The virtual event will have a series of activities and talks on technology, which takes place within the framework of the Coffee Tech Master Sessions. Those who participate will be able to learn about the new challenges that the Silicon Valley company faces for 2022 and how they have applied experimentation in software engineering.

“Participating in this event and applying for a vacancy is a fantastic opportunity to work hand in hand with this avant-garde”, explained Rajeev Maria, vice president of software engineering at Optimizely, to Briefcase, and at the same time highlighted the advances that the company has achieved in software engineering. They have managed to “understand and identify the different variables that come into play for the construction of software,” he added.

It is important to say that Cafeto is a Colombian company that has been offering technology services since 2010 to develop and enhance software solutions. In this sense, the profiles they are looking for to apply to Optimizely vacancies have to do with: net developers, Java developers, fullsackt developers, data engineers, functional QA, integration engineer, python developer, functional QA and others. charges related to engineering and software development.

Catalina Tobón, revenue & strategic sourcing director of Cafeto, explained that for the company “it is very important being able to connect Colombian talent with the most important and fastest growing technology companies in the United States, as well as providing opportunities for professional development and remote work hand in hand with leaders in the market”. That is why he highlighted the alliance they achieved with Optimizaly.

Those who are interested in applying to the 150 vacancies can carry out the registration process in the official website. Once they enter the Scaling Optimizely event portal, they must go through the registration process, which asks for the following information: name, surname, cell phone, city, interest charges, years of experience.

In the registration process You can attach the resume of Colombian professionals. Once all the information has been filled out, those interested must click ‘Send’ on the registration form and thus complete the process. Eventually, you will receive an email with the event information and the link to attend virtually.

This will be the agenda: Introduction Optimizely at 11 am Then there will be a meeting called ‘Demo (Web – Fullstack)’ at 11:30 am, and finally two talks will be given, one called ‘Developing for developers (Fullstack)’ at 12:30 pm, and the other called ‘Experimentation under the hood’, at 01:30 pm

The SENA National Apprenticeship Service offers more than 17,000 vacancies nationwide through the Public Employment Agency (APE) to work in the different regions of Colombia.

Profiles are being sought such as: customer service coordinator, bakery assistant, accountants, warehouse manager, electricians, cooks, assistants and construction workers, salespeople, nursing assistants, welders, plumbers, mechanics for the automotive area, technicians in telecommunications, merchants, among others.

People interested in knowing more job offers and applying for one of them can do so by entering the vacancies billboard by department through this link: https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/spe-web/spe/cartelera

It is important to remind readers that when the number of resumes required by the companies for each call is met, the application will no longer be available on the website of the Public Employment Agency, even if the closing date has not been met.

