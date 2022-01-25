This Wednesday, January 26, Two years have passed since the departure of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant. The NBA star and the minor died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with seven other victims.

Throughout his career, Kobe received some questions about whether he would have liked to have a boy to continue his legacy in the NBA, a question that bothered him, because he always showed proud to be a ‘girl dad‘.

What’s more, his daughter Gigi used to be a big fan of sports, especially basketball. In fact, it was already cataloged as the great inheritor of Kobe’s talent due to his great ability with the ball and was even nicknamed ‘Mambacita’, in honor of his father. Unfortunately, they both lost their lives. when they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice.

gigi was the second daughter of the marriage of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, and sister of Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe, who we will talk about next.

So are Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe, the daughters of Kobe Bryant

Natalie Diamond

Natalia “Nani” Diamante Bryant She is the oldest of the daughters of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant. The 19 year old She is also passionate about sports, especially volleyball.

In addition to his passion for sports, Natalia is looking for a career in the modeling and entertainment industry. A few months ago, the young woman revealed that he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps and win an Oscar in the next 10 years.

Bianca Bella

Bianka Bella Bryant, or as her father nicknamed her “BB”, he is only five years old. the little girl was born in December 2016, three years after Kobe and Vanessa canceled their divorce and decided to give themselves a new opportunity, Well, the couple had been together since they went to high school.

capri kobe

Capri Kobe Bryant was born on June 20, 2019, the youngest daughter of Vanessa and Kobe. Like his other daughters, Kobe also gave her a special nickname: Koko. the little girl had less than a year when his father and sister died in the helicopter crash.