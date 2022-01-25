so we can add an icon to the status bar of our iPhone

When we talk about customization there are tastes for everything. One trend we are seeing lately is add an icon next to the time, in the top bar of the iPhone. A customization that we can carry out from the settings of the phone itself with a little inventiveness.

A very creative use of states of concentration

One of the novelties of iOS 15 are the concentration modes. It is a settings section that allows us to modify, with a single touch, the notification settings. A system designed so that we can receive notifications only from certain apps or people depending on the time of day. A system that also allows us to add an icon in the top bar of the iPhone. The steps to follow are those:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone. We came in Concentration modes. We touch the “+” in the upper right. we choose Personalized. We write a name and choose a color. We choose the icon we want to display. We press Following. we touch Add and we choose the people who can send us messages and call us while we have the concentration mode active. we touch Let. we touch Add and we choose the applications that can send us messages and call us while we have the concentration mode active. we touch Let. We press okay.



Icon options available.

Well, once we have created the concentration mode we see its configuration on the screen. To activate it simply we activate the small switch just to the right of the name. Automatically we will see that the icon that we have chosen in step six appears next to the clock in the upper bar.

It is true that this is not the intended use for states of concentration, but it is allows us to customize our iPhone a little more. A customization that allows us to display various icons in the bar of our iPhone and that we can activate manually or even automate.