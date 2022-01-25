“Soon I will speak so that people have everything clear”

‘Pol’ Fernández, who aims to be a new Boca Juniors player, is already in Mexico, but his departure from Cruz Azul has not yet been confirmed

Guillermo Fernández, Cruz Azul soccer player, arrived in Mexico City this morning, after spending a few days in Argentina. However, ‘Pol’ stated that for the moment he will not talk about his future, but assured that, once he resolves his personal problems, he will clarify his situation; while on ESPN Argentina they assure that the soccer player came to finish his departure with the Machine to sign with Boca Juniors.

Guillermo Fernández, Cruz Azul soccer player, arrived in Mexico City. ESPN

“Thank you very much for coming to meet me, I know it’s your job, but I’m not going to talk until I resolve my personal issues. I know that many assumptions were made, many statements that I shouldn’t have because I was going through a bad time.I hope you understand me, I’ll speak soon so that people have everything clear”, were the words of ‘Pol’ in the corridors of the Mexico City International Airport.

Fernández’s arrival took place a day after the date on which Juan Reynoso and Cruz Azul were waiting for him to return to the work of the Machine for the rest of Closing 2022. However, at this time, everything seems to indicate that his future is in Boca Juniors.

In ESPN Argentina they report that “Pol” traveled to Mexico City to seal his departure from Cruz Azul. The footballer would be back in Buenos Aires this Wednesday to begin his medical and physical tests before reporting to Boca Juniors, with whom he will experience a third stage.

Fernández would say goodbye to the Machine after 57 games, in which he participated 3,471 minutes, time in which he collaborated in three scores, three assists, in addition to participating in three titles, one from Liga MX, a Champion of Champions and a Super Cup. MX.

With Boca Juniors, in his two previous stages, he added 44 matches in which he scored three goals and gave an assist in the 3,182 minutes he was on the pitch.