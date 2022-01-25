Square has already revolutionized POS in the United States. Now he arrives in Spain to try to repeat success

Since the end of last year we knew that Square, one of the great exponents of the financial sector and payments (online and physical) in the United States, was preparing to land in Spain. After a few months in the testing phase, the arrival has materialized: Square is now available at our borders and brings to the table a powerful contender in the national sales software sector.

Square is one of the divisions of Block, the Jack Dorsey company formerly known as Square, to which the CEO changed the name after leaving the social network. What the company offers to companies and entrepreneurs is, among other things, payment solutions, POS terminals and even virtual stores.

A new contender in the world of finance





According to the company itself, there are currently two million businesses using Square technology and equipment. The company is specialized in POS terminals, which was what led to its success, although over time it has been developing different business solutions, such as a platform to create online stores and websites, invoices, virtual terminals and even an app to take product photos.

It is a company that offers the complete package: from online payment solutions to different devices for physical payment, such as the Square Terminal, the Square Register and the Square Reader, all of them systems to pay with a card wirelessly or with a chip.

In a nutshell, the key to Square’s service is that all of its tools are integrated with each otherwhich allows you to have everything related to payments, inventory, invoices, appointments and other services in a single platform.

Spain is the fourth European country to which the company arrives and the first in 2022 First it was the United Kingdom in 2017 then France and Ireland in 2021. Entering Spain has a reason, since the SME ecosystem is broad (99% of business computing, according to Square) and Square is a company focused on this type of business.

