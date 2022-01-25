Stampede in Cameroon stadium leaves at least six dead

Employees at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people.

YAUNDE — At least six people were killed in a stampede outside a stadium where an African Cup of Nations match was played. in Cameroon, an official said Monday.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more victims.

The accident was due to fans trying to force their way into their national team AP

The stampede occurred as fans tried to enter the Olembe stadium in the capital Yaoundé to watch the host country’s match against the Comoros Islands., the last of the round of 16 phase of the highest national team football tournament in Africa.

Employees at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people..

“Some of the injured are in serious condition,” said Olinga Prudence, a nurse at the hospital. “We will have to transfer them to a specialized hospital.”

Soccer authorities said that approximately 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000, but was to have a capacity limited to 80% due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameroon won 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.