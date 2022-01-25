Stephen Curry: ‘No one cares about excuses’

Getty Steph Curry

Although Sunday’s game of the Golden State Warriors against the Jazz could have been considered a crucial game, the game that ended up being played lacked a bit of spark. Utah was without star Donovan Mitchell, who remains under concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson did not play due to a sore knee.

However, the Warriors prevailed at home thanks to a 94-92 win to stay within three games of the leader Phoenix Suns.

Maintaining his slump this year, Stephen Curry struggled in victory as he made only 5 of 20 shots, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range, to finish with 13 points in 35 minutes. After the match, Steph was asked if his recent hand problems are contributing to his sporting slump. However, the seven-time all-star wants nothing to do with it.

“No one cares about excuses” Curry said. “Either you hole or you don’t. I have to start taking my shots.”

In his last two games, Curry has only made 26.8% of his shots and just 19.2% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Golden State has been outscored by 2.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. However, he is doing everything he can to make sure his sporting slump doesn’t affect his confidence when shooting.

“Every shot that I take I think I’m going to hole it,” Curry said. “Unless it’s a bad shot or I didn’t have balance during the shot… It’s a surprise when I don’t hole the shot.”

As for the game against Utah, overall he felt good about his shots. For him, it’s not about what kind of shot he takes, but what he needs to modify in order to get more of his shots.

“From tonight I think I would only correct my last three shots. I think I had 12 good shots and I’m not so concerned about what kind of shots I’m taking as I’m figuring out what I need to change so I can make them and find the sheer joy of shooting the ball. That has always been part of my game, so I have to improve that aspect.”

Dubs coach Steve Kerr said: ‘He’s human’

For the past decade and more, Curry has set a bar that is impossible to sustain. Though during January he was exceptionally—and surprisingly—lackluster. Through eleven games this month he has averaged 20.8 points on average 35.9% shooting and 29.9% from long range.

That stretch represents one of the longest stretches of his entire career in which he hasn’t played in extraordinary fashion. According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, this serves as a reminder of who Curry really is.

“Is human”, Kerr said. “He is human. And what’s happening now is a reminder to everyone that he really is a human being. He hasn’t looked human for a long time. Everybody expects him to be on fire all season, but he just isn’t.”

