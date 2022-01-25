tactical discipline and professionalism in Europe

Andrés Guardado recently reached 496 games played in Europe (Photo: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Like the wines Andrew Saved with the passing of the years has matured and found a solvency in Europe. The Real Betis Balompieclub where the little Prince currently militates, granted one more year of extension to the contract that ended in the summer of 2022. That way, the midfielder will not return to any team in the MX League until you finish your journey with the Verdiblancos in 2023.

the youth squad red and black has found a soccer stability that few Mexican players can boast. Neither Javier Hernandez he was able to stay on top for as many years as he has Saved at the highest level, Hirving Lozano he has been applauded and supported in the countries where he has played. The Guadalajara midfielder has put all the meat on the grill based on the professionalism and tactical discipline.

Race of the Little Prince in Europe

The Andres Guardado’s individual technique has earned him to be a fundamental piece in the institutions with which he played: since he debuted with the Atlas Foxes in 2005then with the Deportivo La Coruna in 2007 when they paid 5 million euros to the Academy; later discovered his talent as a left back with the Valencia from La Liga in 2012 and it lasted two years. From that moment on, Guardado’s career began to flourish.

Andrés Guardado debuted at the age of 19 with the ROjinegros del Atlas (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

After a dark period with the Bayer Leverkusenwhere he was only able to play half a season in 2014 and after a preponderant performance in the Brazil World Cup 2014the PSV Eindhoven took over the services of the Mexican soccer player.

Despite not having the most outstanding physical attributes, in terms of explosiveness, physical prowess or speed in hand-to-handthe Silver Fox has understood the sacrifice which must have a professional at maximum circuit football. From lane, left winger, inside midfielder and holdingthe minutes have accompanied and supported the level that has now been maintained Captain of the Mexican Soccer Team.

Continue reading the story

His debut with red and black came when he came of age, hand in hand with Daniel Guzman. With the Tricolor, his quality showed the coach on duty, Ricardo Antonio La Volpewho was ready to play his first World Cup in the 2006 World Cup. With 19 yearsthe player from Jalisco made his debut against Argentina in the round of 16 of fair happiness.

Prior to match against the Albiceleste, the South American strategist put the spotlight on the young Atlas player. In an interview for Fox Sports, Andrés Guardado told the anecdote of that moment: “We were training, I was very nervous and I trained badly. That day he told meyou’re terrible, I don’t know why I brought you¨. Now I laugh, but that day I was sunk. Then I started against Argentina, they gave me confidence”.

After his time with the LeverkusenThe little Prince came to Dutch lands to sign a contract with PSV Eindhoven in 2014. There he found the confidence of an already consolidated player and Philip Cocu It gave him to be a benchmark of the club. fans of the Farmers on different occasions they paid tribute to the midfielder with songs dedicated to him.

Andrés Guardado played three tournaments with PSV from the Netherlands from 2014 to 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

It was summer of 2017 and Guardado landed in Sevilleto play with him Real Betis. With the Betic you can emulate what you did in La Coruña and reach five seasons dressed in one color. In the middle of the field, with the greenfinches He has been successful in the position that has meant the most to him in terms of minutes on the pitch.

So much with Quique Setién as with Manuel Pellegrini has found a position as containment or double containment; accompanied in the beginning and first stage with William Carvalho and Sergio Canales, now the position has rotated it with Guido Rodriguez.

are already 14 years since he emigrated from GuadalajaraJalisco to Galicia, in Spain. In addition to this, it recently added 496 games in the Old Continenta fact that keeps him as the footballer with the most matches played in Europe.

In the The Mexican Futbol selection came to occupy the position of Rafael Márquez as captain of the Tricolor. The Kaiser de Michoacán played five world cups and Andrés Guardado will seek to match what his predecessor did, play his fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022 at 35 years of age. If she does, he can sit at the dinner table. Gianluigi Buffón, Antonio Carbajal and Lothar Matthauswho have already achieved it before.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

J Balvin and his great gesture to a child who was teased for wearing pirate tennis