Tamara hat reappeared on social networks after her separation from Ezequiel Garay

The influencer cannot overcome her separation from the former Argentine soccer player. After several days without communicating with his followers, he reappeared from somewhere on the planet that is not Spain.

For: Writing Passion Soccer January 24, 2022 5:10 p.m.

Tamara Gorro is going through her worst personal moment, devastated after her separation from the Argentine, Ezequiel Garay and having to be treated for depression because she cannot overcome the decision that the couple has had to make after 12 years of marriage.

In this context, the influencer has had to make another tough decision: move away from Spain. The mother of Shaila Garay Gorro and Antonio Garay Gorro needs to be whole to be able to enjoy the growth of her children and the company of her virtual followers.

The truth is that as a result of the depression he suffers from, he completely abandoned social networks, something really unthinkable for an Instagram figure who works through the account @tamara_gorro.

Her mood is so low that for four days she remained in the dark of social networks until she decided to reappear to shed light on the situation and sow hope among her thousands of followers who are watching her.

“I think of you a lot. Just as I talk to my family every day, I do it with you today, because I am convinced that you also think of me. You are people who love me and take care of me,” said Ezequiel Garay’s ex on social networks.

“Don’t worry, I keep my promise, I’m bringing Tamarita, I’m looking for her. Don’t forget that… I love you,” she concluded her message to her loyal Instagram followers.