Tata Martino will not risk Raúl Jiménez vs. Jamaica

Enrique Martinez Villar

Kingston, Jamaica (Submitted) / 01.25.2022 09:08:53





The chances that Raúl Jiménez will play against Jamaica in the qualifying round Kingston are becoming smaller, to the degree that Gerardo Martino He has already made the decision not to risk it and wait until he is recovered for next Sunday’s game against Costa Rica.

The attacker of wolves He has not trained the same as his teammates Tri, after he arrived at the training camp with a calf problem, the same problem that left him out of the weekend’s game with his team in the premier league.

Yes OK It wont be available to play the duel against the Jamaicans, Jimenez will be part of the 30 players who travel to the Caribbean island for the match, because for the daddy It is always important that all the players form a group, whether they are to play or not.

Funes Mori will replace Jiménez

Faced with Jiménez’s imminent loss for Thursday’s game, the daddy He plans to use Rogelio Funes Mori as a center forward.

the player of scratched lost ownership in the Tri when Jimenez He returned from the serious injury he suffered to the head, so he was only a starter in the first three games of the tie, since the wolves could not travel on that occasion due to issues of the pandemic.

So far in the tie, Funes Mori adds a goal, which was against Honduras in the Azteca Stadium and with that he broke a streak of games without scoring with the Tricolor jersey.

Alexis or Orbelin by Chucky Lozano

The doubt that you have for now Martino knowing already that you will not be able to count on Jimenez Its the who will replace Hirving Lozano as the left end, since the one on the Naples he is suspended and cannot play against Jamaica.

The first option is Alexis Vega, the forward of the Chivas is going through a good time MX League, where he already has two goals in three games.

orbelin has not been able to debut with him Celta Vigo, a club to which he arrived in this winter market and although he has not played so far in 2022, he has all the confidence of the Tata Martino to fill the position.