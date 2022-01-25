Telmex: the company permanently gave free megabytes to its Internet users

Telmex internet users reported that since last January 23 they increased their megabytes. REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

As of January 23, users of the internet service of Telmex they began to receive an extra megabytes for free and permanently. This was announced by the same clients of the company, who reported that they had previously received a notification with such information.

According to social network users Twitter, said increase in megabytes is not exclusive to any package, and the increases went from 300 to 500 megabytes, from 150 to 200 megabytes, from 30 to 60 and from 20 to 50. Some even claimed that the 500-megabyte service increased to 1 Gigabyte of speed at no extra charge. Despite this, there are other customers who reported not having received any increase in megabytes in their packages.

Javier Matuk, a speaker, announced that his package received a speed boost, and later, users also shared that they had the increase in megabytes. The official technical solutions account of Telmex joined the conversation by responding to comments from people reporting failures in their service, however, they did not clarify the client section for the increase in free gigabytes.

So far, the company, owned by the richest businessman in Mexico, Carlos Slim Helu, has not commented on it.

Just last January 5, Telmex internet users denounced the first drop in the internet service from Mexico Phones (Telmex) from 2022. “Damn Telmex is always the same with you, but if you’re good at getting paid”, “And I turned off and on the cell phone and all the equipment… until I went to TW and saw that it was Telmex”, “Telmex It must be, without a doubt, the Mexican brand with the worst product and customer service”, were some of the comments that invaded social platforms.

According to the report in Twitter of the platform downdetector Mexico, user reports indicate that the faults began to appear from the 12:01 p.m. of that day.

However, the first nine records sent directly to your Web page they started at 11:36 a.m.; figure which grew exponentially at 11:51, when they already had 588 reports; at 12:06 with 2 thousand 705 and at 12:21 with 4 thousand 429.

He also explained that the 97% of reported problems are related to the Internet, while two% report total blackout and one% the website. Other entities that also recorded the intermittence – based on what was said on social networks – are Tabasco, Nuevo Leon, Colima, Jalisco Y Veracruz.

It should be noted that, even when it was clarified that the connectivity error came from Telmex, some people clarified that the social networks WhatsApp,Facebook and even Instagram they also had service failures – albeit with fewer reports.

Subsequently, through a statement, the company Telephones of Mexico (Telmex), announced the reasons why there were intermittence in its Internet service around noon on January 5. According to the tycoon’s company Carlos Slim Helu, the failures were caused by two cuts in the optical fiber of the United States and Mexico, a situation that interrupted access to international connectivity content.

The first fiber optic cut was located in Texas, 18 kilometers from the border of the Mexican Republic; while the second was registered in a section of the network between Culiacán and Mazatlán, which was repaired by specialist technicians from the company, who They did the repair in less than two hours.explained the telecommunications company.

The partial interruption in the Internet service and access to websites hosted outside of Mexico, affected some of the users who reside in the states of Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Colima, Michoacán, Queretaro, State of Mexico, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and the Mexico City (CDMX).

