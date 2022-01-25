The 3 foreign soccer players who are close to becoming reinforcements for Club América

Three days have passed in the Clausura 2022 tournament and the America club His squad has not yet been definitively closed for this championship. The start of the competition for Los Azulcremas has been catastrophic so far, since no victory has been achieved and we have only added one point so far, although we still have a match pending.

The American fans are extremely upset with the actions of the board led by Santiago Baths, which has received very strong criticism from all sides, to the point that they have had to ask Televisa commentators to apologize to him. This is because he has not been able to bring him the players that the coach Santiago Solari has asked him, in positions that are crucial.

The most notorious case is about the famous far right that nothing else does not reach Coapa and that Solari himself has been asking for it for more than a year since he arrived at the azulcrema institution. In this winter market several important names have sounded to reinforce this area of ​​the field, but unfortunately the board has not been able to sign any of them.

Unfortunately, the most prestigious players on an international level, such as Brian Ocampo or Paul Solari, They could not be closed and today there are elements that can be quite questionable signings.

America is looking for reinforcements who are not having a good time in their careers

Nowadays, elements such as Juan Otero, which has pretty poor stats since its arrival in Santos Laguna, in addition to the Spanish players of the Cádiz from Spain, Ivan Alexius Y Alvaro Jimenez, elements that have not had much activity lately.

These possibilities, instead of exciting the fans on social networks, have caused the opposite impact, since they are players who would be a risky bet by the board led by Santiago Baths. In the case of Jiménez, he is 26 years old, he is not a player who has stood out in the Basic Forces of the Real Madrid Castilla and has had very few minutes lately.

The case of Alejo is quite similar, since he is also 26 years old and has only played 7 games this season with Cadiz, he is not a player who starts regularly with this team and he is supposed to be living the fullness of his life. his career. Although the board wants to bet on getting the new Alvaro Fidalgo, the criticism that could bring signing elements of this profile, surely will not wait.