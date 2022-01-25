The ban on selling iPhone closer and closer

Apple has violated 12 Ericsson 5G patents, and the company has not taken it well at all…

Apple could find itself in a tough spot due to a recent lawsuit by the Ericsson company. According to the latter, those from Cupertino would have violated several patent agreements, which would place the iPhone in a rather compromising situation As for its sales in multiple countries where Ericsson has already started moving its chips due to patent infringement claims.

The regions where Ericsson has already begun to apply its precautionary measures has been in Brazil and the Netherlands. In addition, it is expected that these measures will continue to be extended to the rest of the European countries; The United Kingdom has been identified as the next highly likely destination, according to statements by some experts.

This infringement of the 12 patents could cause the sales of the iPhone to be prohibited in different regions of the world. apple will has refused to pay the fees charged by Ericsson after considering them excessive. For this, Apple has also filed a lawsuit against Ericsson, and considering that Apple owns patents used by the latter, both find themselves with a noose around their necks.

Ericsson keeps up the pressure on Apple

Ericsson is not letting go of Apple’s leash. According to comments from Foss Patents, the company has sued Apple in three other countries. This is something that those of Cupertino have not liked at all, and it is precisely what they had been trying to avoid.

“Ericsson has disclosed to Juve Patent that it has filed multiple patent infringement actions (on technologies including but not limited to 5G) against Apple in three German courts:“

The Munich Regional Court I (the world’s leading headquarters for patent filings),

(the world’s leading headquarters for patent filings), The Mannheim Regional Court (which is the closest to Munich in every way),

(which is the closest to Munich in every way), The Duesseldorf Regional Court (which, according to Juve Patent, has already assigned case numbers 4b O 4/22 and 4b O 5/22 to the Ericsson lawsuits, meaning that Judge Dr. Daniel Voss (“Voß” in German), favorably a -patent holders, will preside over cases).

Other lawsuits have been filed in the District Court of The Hague (in the Netherlands) and in a court in Brazil.”

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!