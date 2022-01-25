The battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts so long that I don’t even charge it at 100% anymore

I have been using an iPhone 13 Pro Max as my primary device for several months now. It is a terminal that is in line with what we can expect year after year from Apple: better cameras, more speed, a slightly more refined design. But there is one aspect that has completely changed the way I see this iPhone. and that it is the gigantic battery that it has.

iPhone 13 Pro Max, a truly huge battery

The iPhone 13 Pro Max battery is one of those things that completely changes your use of the device. Not in vain, It is the model with the greatest autonomy. of Apple’s history. And which is why I no longer charge the iPhone to 100% every night.





As we see in the graph, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the greatest autonomy of the iPhone in the three main sections. Specifically, 25 hours of video streaming, 28 hours of local playback and 95 hours of wireless audio. Only in hours of streaming doubles the autonomy of the previous iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If we look at the hardware detail, the battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 4,352mAh. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had 3,687mAh and the iPhone 11 Pro Max outperformed it at 3,969mAh. The differences in capacities from 11 to 12 did not imply, according to Apple, differences in autonomy in these three variables.

All this translates into a real change in the experience of this iPhone. One that is not visible until months have passed and that you get used to over the weeks.

Goodbye to the constant load, hello autonomy of two days





It’s taken me a while to realize, but For several weeks I have not charged this iPhone 13 Pro Max at 100%. I no longer obsessively look at the battery percentage or make calculations about whether I will have time to get home with the autonomy I have. That’s a thing for the past.

This is a combination of factors in my daily use. The first is due to fast charging, which allows me to have an acceptable autonomy for the whole day in just half an hour. Now, I usually charge the iPhone up to 60% or 80%, with a duration of about a day and a half.





In this screenshot we see how I charged the iPhone up to 65% last Sunday at 10:23. At 4:06 p.m. on the following Monday, the battery of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was at 2%. I don’t usually rush that much and when the first or second battery level alert pops up, I put it on charge. But you can see how it lasted a day and a half without problems.

My daily use is a normal one, without large battery-intensive sessions. I do play LEGO Star Wars: Battles multiple times a day, browse Safari, and use Twitter. The only trick I use is that of turn on airplane mode while sleeping, which suspends consumption for 6 or 7 hours.

Without a doubt, this iPhone is amazing in terms of battery. Lately I’m considering get me down of the Pro Max model and resort to a more contained model. But the truth is that the battery continues to play an important role in that decision.