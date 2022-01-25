The Capwell pitch ‘was in no condition to play a final; we expected LigaPro to suspend it’ | National Championship | sports

Ismael Rescalvo, DT of Emelec, gave his impressions on the lost final against Independiente del Valle.

The technical director of Club Sport Emelec, the Spanish Ismael Rescalvoasserted this Monday night that they expected the Ecuadorian Professional League (LigaPro) suspended the second leg final against Independiente del Valle due to the poor state of the playing field, affected by heavy rain that hit the city of Guayaquil and did not stop until the afternoon of the following day. The match at the stadium George Capwell finished tied at one goal, but the 3-1 victory in the first leg gave the Sangolquí team their first national crown with a 4-2 aggregate.

“We expected LigaPro to suspend it. Because regardless of whether we (the teams) want to play or not, there is a referee and there is a League that has to decide. The very next day was the semifinal of Colombian soccer (between América de Cali and Deportes Tolima) and, on a playing field in perfect condition, it rained very little, and the League suspended the game and it was played the next day. It was not a decision of the clubs, the League intervened directly”, Rescalvo declared.

The Iberian coach analyzed the context of the first leg final, on which he believes that despite the rain the match could take place normally.

“Few conclusions can be drawn from the second leg. The first leg was match circumstances that were against us. In the first leg, despite the fact that the field was wet, humid and made it a bit difficult for the ball to circulate, I was able to play except for the last 20 minutes when the field became very waterlogged, ”explained the strategist in dialogue with DirecTV.

“Joao (Rojas) was injured, they expelled ‘Alejo’ (Alejandro Cabeza) and from then on everything went uphill. The match was heavily conditioned,” he added.

Quite the contrary in Guayaquil, where Emelec had to adapt “to other circumstances” such as opting for direct play to reach the area faster, since from the preparation it was impossible for both teams due to the poor state of the pitch.

“From the beginning it was very complicated because the pitch was impassable and I was in no condition to be able to play in a final. And as a result of that, Emelec’s adaptation was better than Independiente’s because we dominated despite not being able to use the combination. We had to adapt to other circumstances such as trying to get from one area to another faster, set pieces, creating duels near the goal or lateral centers”, Rescalvo argued, while lamenting the penalty missed at the end of the first half that According to his criteria, he could change the outcome of the match.

The DT concluded that Independiente “defended well” but warned that Emelec “had chances to match the match” despite the approach “conditioned” by the climatic factor. (D)