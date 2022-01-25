The Criollos are reinforced in a big way for the Caribbean Series

The champions of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (, the Criollos de Caguas, today presented a list of 10 players who will join their squad as reinforcements for the Caribbean Series that will start this Friday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic .

Of the 10 players recruited, nine come from the runner-up Indios de Mayagüez, although the tenth also comes from playing with them in the final series, reliever Fernando Cruz, who was one of the reinforcements that the tribe recruited from the Cangrejeros de Santurce prior at the start of the championship series.

As for the nine authentic Indians, these are headed by the LBPRC’s Most Valuable Player, Danny Ortiz, catcher with major league credentials Roberto ‘Bebo’ Perez, the third baseman Emmanuel Rivera, the infielder TJ Rivera and the LBPRC Pitcher of the Year, Eric Stout.

The infielder completes the list of reinforcements with an Indian card Brett Rodriguez and relievers Nevin Fuentes, Brandon Webb Y Charles Francis. Of this group stand out the facts that Rodríguez was the Rookie of the Year and Fuentes received the Comeback of the Year award.

The ninth also retains its reinforcements Alexis Díaz, reliever, and infielders David Vidal and Roby Enríquez, who joined their ranks from the Cangrejeros de Santurce and the RA12 in the previous draws before the semifinal series and the final of the LBPRC.

Carlos Berroa, tournament director of the LBPRC and who assumes the position of general manager of the ninth for the Caribbean Series, highlighted that the preparation of the team was carried out in conjunction with the general manager and the leader of the Criollos, respectively Jesús ‘ Motorita’ Feliciano and Ramón Vázquez. The full squad is one of 32 players. It is headed by the authentic Creoles Vimael Machín, Johneswhy Fargas, Jonathan Morales, Ricardo Gómez, Yordy Cabrera and the veteran Iván Maldonado.

Berroa highlighted that the Caribbean Confederation authorized each novena to present rosters of 32 players to have possible replacement players in case a positive for COVID-19 arises in the series.

“Puerto Rico will have full representation. This year, due to the pandemic, the squad was increased to 32 active players, which gave us the opportunity to make a complete and balanced selection. I thank the entire work team of the Criollos de Caguas for working hand in hand to form the team seeking the goal of reconquering the Caribbean throne,” said Berroa.

At the press conference it was reported that Nivaldo Rodríguez will be the team’s starting pitcher in his debut in the series on Friday, at 10:00 in the morning, against the Los Santos Astronauts of Panama. Meanwhile, Stout will receive the task of opening the second game on Saturday, at 8:00 pm, against the Dominican Republic.

”We are very satisfied with the chosen one, the important thing is that the core of players that we had are available. Now, we just need everyone to be healthy and we are very eager to go out and have a good Caribbean Series. In recent years we have had good performances, in this edition our best letter is our pitching. The bullpen looks very solid. For many, last year was their first experience, so in this edition the combination of young players and veterans is going to give a lot to talk about”, observed Feliciano.

Brett Rodríguez was the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year with the Indios de Mayagüez and will reinforce the Criollos in the Caribbean Series. ( David Villafane Ramos )

Los Criollos, on the other hand, almost completely retains the presence of its main players. Only Dominican import Engel Beltré and Mexican pitcher Mitch Lively will not be in the Caribbean Series. Both were ineligible to play in the Caribbean Series because they began playing in Puerto Rico after December 15, the league reported.

“I am happy to once again have the opportunity to lead Puerto Rico. I know we did it in a decent way last year, but in terms of the goal we fell short. This year does not change the focus of where we want to go, we want the championship and I hope to help the team in everything I can to achieve what we want so much: to bring the Caribbean Series Cup to our people that we love so much”, said Vázquez .

Caguas is in its second consecutive participation in the Caribbean Series. He won the 2017 and 2018 editions with Luis Matos at the helm. The Dominican Republic is the defending champion of the Series.