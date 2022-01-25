The Cuban doctor kidnapped in Haiti is ‘in good health’ after her release, Havana confirms

Cuban doctor Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra, kidnapped on January 13 in Haiti, was released this Sunday, after ten days in captivity, and is in “good health”, confirmed the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

“On the morning of this Sunday, January 23, 2022, it was learned that Dr. Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra, who had been kidnapped on January 13 by armed men in the town of Martissant, Haiti, was released“, the Embassy published on its Twitter account.

At once, assured that the professional “is in good health and he has already maintained communication with his relatives in Cuba,” reported the EFE press agency.

The diplomatic mission announced on Thursday the kidnapping of Pérez Alabedra, who, according to the information, was in Port-au-Prince to work on his own account, for which He does not belong to the medical brigade that Cuba has deployed in Haiti.

The doctor was traveling to the Notre Dame de Petit Goave hospital, located about 58 kilometers southwest of the capital, when was intercepted by armed individuals.

The institution’s medical director, Fred Jasmin, confirmed that the kidnappers they demanded a ransom of one million dollars initially, which they later set at 100,000.

According to digital media Haiti24 this Sunday, The victim’s relatives would have paid about 10,000 dollars to the captors, who initially refused to let her go free. No other information indicates whether there was a new payment of money to the armed groups.

Michele B. Duvalier, former Haitian first lady, stated on her Twitter account that Due to this event, the Cuban government decided to withdraw 78 doctors from the mission in Haiti, news that was also reported by local media such as Free Haiti.

But nevertheless, the general director of the Haitian Ministry of Health, Dr. Lauré Adrien, denied the withdrawal of the 78 Cuban doctors due to the kidnapping of the professional and said that in recent days 28 doctors flew to Havana, 18 of them because they finished their mission and another ten on vacation, according to a report from The New Herald.

“There have been no departures of 78 Cuban professionals,” said Adrien, who added that there are currently about 300 members of the Cuban medical brigade working in Haiti, where they provide essential health services, mainly in rural communities.

Cuban doctors have worked in Haiti since 1998, when the Government sent a first brigade to help the population after the passage of Hurricane George.

Subsequently, the medical brigade unfolded to provide assistance after the devastating earthquake of 2010, the cholera epidemic that broke out months later and the impact of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Nowadays, dozens of Cuban doctors work in Haiti to collaborate with local authorities in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last two years, kidnappings have multiplied in Haiti by the proliferation of armed gangs, which are financed by ransoms.