The day that Eugenio Derbez ended up in the hospital with his face destroyed for defending his puppy

Eugenio Derbez. (Photo by Media and Media / Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, January 23 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Eugenio Derbez has never been one to take or seek conflict, in fact, he was very square, very obedient and to a certain extent, innocent, but the second time in his life that he had a conflict ended up in the hospital with cosmetic surgery, because half of his face was fractured with a kick.

The actor and comedian talked about this anecdote on the Yordi Rosado program this Sunday.

“It was March 21, 1986, three days after Aislinn was born, I have rarely told this chapter, I have always liked to defend animals, I have helped shelters and others. I was 21 years old, it was me Narvarte apple chief, my daughter (Aislinn) had just been born but it turns out that at the time she was born I get rubella and they send me home. With rubella your joints swell, I remember I was lying down and the girl came later from walking one of my dogs, he comes crying, (he told me that) some new neighbors threw the dogs at Tripié (his adopted puppy) who was called that because he was missing a leg, I see poor Tripié with his sleeved leg and all bleeding, I got very sick.

It turns out that the neighbors who had thrown the dogs at Tripié were new, and Eugenio was a block leader, so he got up and went to confront them, but they, who were drunk, beat him up.

“The one in front of me kicks me in the face, kicks directly here (pointing to a part of his face), he opens this part for me,” he said. Such was the blow that you could see the exposed skin, the broken bone, and when they saw it they ran and he had to go to the hospital, where they put him in plastic surgery to reconstruct that part of his face.

The daughter who changed his life

On other topics, He pointed out that he was a person who never had knowledge about sexuality, that by teaching his mother, who was embarrassed to talk about all this, he only knew that he could not go beyond kisses, and that is why it was very difficult for him to start his life sexualuntil he met Gaby, Aislinn’s mother, who was already divorced when they started dating, however, although they did not have a good relationship, they got pregnant and he confessed that he suffered a lot at that time because he did not want to be a father, and furthermore, I didn’t have any money either.

Continue reading the story

“I was 23 years old, we got along very badly, and when she told me that she was pregnant, I felt like the world was ending, and I panicked. I half returned when the girl was born, I was very clear that I did not want to leave a son or a daughter (abandoned), I wanted to be responsible, but I had nothing to drop dead about, my parents supported me, I lived with my parents, I had no idea what it was like to work (…) obviously Aislinn has been my best teacher and the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

He said that for this reason, when he made the movie “Returns are not accepted”, the film has the addition of “You are the best thing that I did not want to happen to me”, a tribute to Aislinn, because although she caught him too young and scared, she turned into that, “the best thing he didn’t want to happen to him”.

When Eugenio was very young, he also faced contempt from Televisa producers, including Valentín Pimstein and Luis de Llano, who never gave him a chance. It was until he began to take off on his own that Pimstein told him one day that he admired his work (something that made Eugenio see that the producer had never existed in the past), while Luis accepted it.

“I meet him when I’m going to do ‘I don’t have a mother’ and he sends for ‘Güero’ Castro, he was the boss of the soap operas and he says let’s see, look, Doña Silvia Derbez’s son has done very well, I I never paid attention to him, he treated him very badly, he said it to my face with cynicism,” he recalled.

Finally, in this first part of the interview, he confessed that his wife, Alessandra, inspired many episodes of La Familia P. Luche, many dialogues between Ludovico and Federica.

“She is Federica Peluche, the real one, the real one,” she said with a laugh.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Anna Faris has had to find a life outside the cinema