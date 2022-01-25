The Elder Scrolls 6 has not yet entered full development, although we have new clues

The Elder Scrolls 6 is one of the most anticipated Bethesda titles for the next generation, and at the same time, one of the biggest mysteries. Removing the teaser that we saw in the past E3 2018, we have not heard anything else, and that is why fans are eager to know the first details and the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6. Although, a few months ago I know leaked new details, but beyond that, the American company has not given a single clue, to this day.

The new information comes from the LinkedIn profile of a Bethesda human resources employee, where, as you can see below, it specifically states that “the development studio is still in the pre-production phase of The Elder Scrolls 6«. It stands to reason that the sixth installment of The Elder Scrolls is still in the pre-production stages, as Bethesda is completely focused on the Final stages of Starfield’s development, which will be launched on the market on November 11, 2022.

Filtered the alleged release date of The Elder Scrolls VI and its first details

While we wait for Bethesda to reveal the first details of The Elder Scrolls 6, we remind you that a few months ago Phil Spencer revealed that Fable will launch long before the new The Elder Scrolls, although when the sixth installment is released, the head of Xbox has told us that it will be incredible.