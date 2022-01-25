The fear was confirmed: Ángel Mena is injured

The Ecuadorian midfielder set off the alarms last week and it was confirmed that he is low.

He left with discomfort a few days ago and set off the alarms in all the fans of Ecuador and finally the fear was confirmed, one of the headlines of Ecuador was injured and will not be against the tough Brazil, leader of the Qualifiers.

The local press announced that Ángel Mena finally suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain and is confirmed absent to face Verdeamarelha, however he has many options to be recovered for the match against Peru.

For this reason, at the last minute, coach Gustavo Alfaro decided to call up Aaron Rodríguez, a figure from Macará who works as a winger and midfielder. In this way, the possibility for the ownership of Gonzalo Plata is opened.

Ecuador’s right wing will be depleted, with the loss of Byron Castillo on the flank and Ángel Mena on offense. Brazil will be Ecuador’s rival on January 27 and on February 3 they will face Peru in Lima, a victory puts us in Qatar 2022.