The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 where the Galaxy S22 will be presented already has a date and time

The Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be held on February 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Over the last few weeks, we have been revealing to you, practically, all the details of the new Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22As the most advanced model in this series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be equipped with the new and powerful Exynos 2200 processor in Europe and will arrive in our country with the same price as its predecessor, but with less RAM.

In this sense, recently, we told you that Samsung had confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in which its new franchise terminals for 2022 would see the light and, now, we can expand this information. with the date and time of said presentation.

Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date and time revealed

As the guys from GSMArena tell us, the well-known leaker Evan Blass has shared via a tweet on his official account the course Galaxy Unpacked 2022 official posteran event in which the new Samsung Galaxy S22 will be officially presented.

Samsung Galaxy S22: features, price, release date and all the details

In said poster, which we leave you under these lines, you can see a large letter “S” within a frame, the slogans “Epic Standard” and “Galaxy Unpacked” and the date and time of this event, which will take place next February 9 at 3:00 p.m.although it is not yet clear which time zone it corresponds to.

It should be noted that, in this first Galaxy Unpacked of 2022, the Korean giant, in addition to launching its new star terminals, will also present in society your new high-end tablet with S-Pen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

This is how powerful the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be: almost a million points on AnTuTu

Therefore, we will only have to wait a couple of weeks to officially know all the details of the new Galaxy S22 familywhich will be composed of three models: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

