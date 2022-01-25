The Hall of Fame case of David Ortiz versus those of Ivan Rodríguez and Jeff Bagwell

The Dominican baseball player seems that he will achieve immortality in his first appearance on the ballot, but similar cases show that nothing is certain until all the votes are revealed.

Just hours before it is finally announced if any of the nominees on the ballot for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame for the class of 2022, the Dominican David Ortiz He is leading all the 30 men who appear on the aforementioned ballot.

In accordance with Ryan Thibodaux (TW/ NotMrTibbs), who for years has compiled all the ballots that voters make public before the announcement date of whether someone enters cooperstowna total of 194 ballots have been revealed and David Ortiz he appears in 83.5 percent of these, which ensures him the minimum necessary to become a baseball immortal (75%).

However, nothing is assured until the final revelation of all the votes and there are two cases from the past that can illustrate the only two decisions that surround David Ortizenter or not Hall of Fame.



The first case is that of another Latino who managed to enter in 2017, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez. Considered by many to be the best Latino catcher in history, the Puerto Rican had spectacular numbers, won multiple awards and, like “big daddy” was linked to the use of performance-enhancing substances according to the infamous 2003 Mitchell Report.

In your case, Rodriguez kept numbers similar to those of Ortiz to throughout the disclosure of the ballots, in fact, he reached 200 ballots appearing on 80 percent of them, which indicated that he would enter Cooperstown comfortably. The reality ended up being that “pudge” achieved immortality with 76 percent of the votes, that is, only one percent more than the necessary minimum.

This is due to the fact that the great mass of votes is not revealed until the complete number is given on the day of the announcement of those who enter the Hall of Famewhich means that a correct trend cannot be established, with few exceptions (being Mariano Rivera, the only one who has managed to enter Cooperstown unanimously, the best case).

In case of Jeff Bagwell in 2016 is just as curious as that of Ivan Rodriguez and currently reflects what could happen with Barry Bonds Y roger clemens (who are also above the percentage needed to enter the Hall of Fame), although it has clear similarities with Ortiz.

Bagwell kept averaging more votes than “big daddy” until the 130 ballots revealed, where it was around 85% and after that, it began a significant decline that saw it fall precipitously to 77.4% with 200 ballots revealed in that year. The American would end up staying out of cooperstown for 2016 and would have to wait until 2017, six years after first appearing on the ballot.

In both cases, David Ortiz maintains a comfortable percentage cushion in case when all the ballots are revealed, there is a downward trend, which would keep it within the minimum necessary to access cooperstownHowever, as stated before, nothing is guaranteed until the announcement is made.