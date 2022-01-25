The history of Dior craftsmanship shines in Paris and New York

The Haute Couture Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris, Y Dior celebrates it in Rodin Museum.

The house of Dior has been synonymous with luxury, beauty and technique for 75 years, and connoisseurs know it…

It is a date for the elite: billionaires and models, as well as movie stars and influencers… Dior fans are numerous.

Maria Grace Chiuri, artistic director of the women’s collections, demonstrated her fascination with embroidery, which she learned from the women of her family in the south of Italy.

Craftsmanship and feminism are the creeds of the designer, who is the first woman to lead the House of Dior in the entire history of the brand.

Christian Dior: dream designer

At the same time, the brooklyn museum from New York pays homage to the French couturier and his fashion house on the occasion of his 75th anniversary.

An extensive exhibition that reviews the 40s and 50s, when Dior revolutionized women’s fashion and conquered the United States and the world…

“When you look at the history of fashion in the 20th century, Dior is perhaps the most important because it was very successful and really transformed the way women dress. Today, Dior is considered a leader in terms of a global fashion brand. So today it’s much more political, but Dior’s DNA from the beginning is evident in today’s designs,” he said. Matthew Yokobosky, Chief Curator of Fashion and Material Culture at the Brooklyn Museum.

The exhibition can be seen until February 20 in New York.

Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week ends on Thursday, January 27.