The IMIBIC leads a precision medicine project in spondyloarthritis

The research group on chronic systemic-inflammatory autoimmune diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue of the Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba (IMIBIC), is leading an important and innovative research project on Personalized and Precision Medicine in rheumatic patients with spondyloarthritis and/or or psoriatic arthritis.

The clinical and basic researchers that make up this group, headed by Dr. Eduardo Collantes, professor at the University of Córdoba and head of the Rheumatology service at the Reina Sofía University Hospital, will be responsible for coordinating the project in question, called PREMEDSPA, which will be carried out in a total of 17 Spanish research centers belonging to 6 autonomous communities. PREMEDSPA, financed by the Carlos III Health Institute with an amount close to 900,000 euros, will include around 2,000 patients with spondyloarthritis and/or psoriatic arthritis over the next 4 years

Spondyloarthritis (including psoriatic arthritis) constitute a heterogeneous group of inflammatory diseases that chronically affect the spine, sacroiliac joints and peripheral joints. This disease can affect other locations such as the eyes, the skin or the intestine. The prevalence in the general population is estimated between 1.2 to 1.8% for spondyloarthritis and 0.6% for psoriatic arthritis, which means that these diseases affect more than half a million people in Spain, with a significant predominance in young people under 40 years of age. This constitutes a health problem with a great impact on the health system due, on the one hand, to the significant incidence of these pathologies in patients who are of active age and whose final outcome, on occasions, is the limitation of mobility. definitive and the deterioration of the quality of life; and on the other hand, because a large number of these patients will need biological therapy at some point in their illness (with the high cost that this implies).

Currently there is some difficulty in correctly identifying patients suffering from this disease, either because different diseases are considered similar, or on the contrary because patients are overqualified when, in reality, they are the same disease. All this prevents personalized treatment, which sometimes results in an insufficient response.

On the other hand, no reliable biomarkers have been described so far in these patients that can predict the response to the most appropriate biological drugs for each patient.

PREMEDSPA intends to deepen the knowledge of these still unanswered questions about the clinical heterogeneity of patients with spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis, improving their diagnosis and proposing new approaches to improve their clinical and therapeutic management. In this way, it will be possible to identify the most effective and safest treatments for each patient and, perhaps more importantly, to identify those patients who will not respond to certain therapies, thus avoiding the risks inherent in these drugs. To this end, the research group will have two coordinators: Dr. Nuria Barbarroja, who will manage the biological and molecular aspects, and Dr. Clementina López, who will be in charge of the clinical aspects and coordination of all the participating centers.

About IMIBIC

The Maimonides Institute for Biomedical Research of Córdoba (IMIBIC) is one of the 32 accredited institutes in Spain for health research by the Carlos III Health Institute. The Institute is a multidisciplinary research space in which scientists from the university and health fields work together to improve the health of citizens and the social and economic development of the province of Córdoba.

It was created in 2008 from an agreement between the Regional Ministry of Health of the Regional Government of Andalusia, the Regional Ministry of Economy and Knowledge of the Regional Government of Andalusia and the University of Córdoba.