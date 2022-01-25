The Infanta Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarín separate after publishing photos of him with another woman

Drafting

BBC News World

24 January 2022

image source, Getty Images

The Infanta Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarín have “interrupted their marriage relationship”, days after photos of the former handball player -and protagonist of a notorious corruption scandal in Spain- walking hand in hand with another woman came to light.

“By mutual agreement, we have decided to end our marriage relationship. The commitment to our children remains intact. Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us,” the couple announced in a statement.

Last Wednesday the Spanish magazine Lecturas published some photographs of Urdangarín strolling hand in hand with Ainhoa ​​Armentiaa colleague from the law firm where he works in the city of Vitoria, in the Basque Country (north), which aroused strong media attention.

When this happened, the former Duke of Palma confirmed the truth of the snapshots and announced that he would manage the situation with his wife “in the best possible way”.

Infanta Cristina is the middle daughter of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and the youngest of the two sisters of the current King of Spain, Felipe VI.

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games he met Iñaki Urdangarín, whatok He played for the Spanish handball team.. A year later they were married in Barcelona and Juan Carlos I granted them the title of Dukes of Palma.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Iñaki Urdangarín and Cristina de Borbón were married in Barcelona on October 4, 1997

corruption case

The dukes had their first son Juan Valentín in 1999 and later Pablo Nicolás (2000), Miguel (2002) and Irene (2005) arrived.

In 2011, the Spanish justice system began to investigate the infanta’s husband, whom a judge charged with an alleged diversion of public money from the Nóos Institute, an entity he chaired.

The corruption scandal grew as Urdangarín’s illicit operations were revealed and involved Cristina herself, who was charged in 2014 as a necessary collaborator in her husband’s crimes.

That year the newly appointed King Felipe VI revoked the title of Duchess of Palma from his sister days before his imputation.

In the trial, held in 2016 and whose sentence came a year later, the infanta was acquitted as a cooperatoralthough he had to pay a fine of 265,000 euros as responsible for profit.

Urdangarín, for his part, received 6 years and 3 months in prison -later reduced to 5 years and 10 months-, in addition to a fine of 512,553 euros for prevarication, embezzlement, fraud, influence peddling and two tax crimes.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Urdangarín, on one of his visits to the court in Palma de Mallorca in 2018

The former Duke of Palma served part of his sentence in prison since 2017 and in subsequent years his prison conditions were made more flexible until in 2021 he reached semi-liberty in a Basque prison.

This allows you to work during the day in a law firm in Vitoria; the law firm in which the “affair” was conceived that has been the trigger for the interruption of her marriage.