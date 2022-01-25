The Infanta Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarín separate after publishing photos of him with another woman

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Iñaki Urdangarin and the Infanta Cristina de Borbón

image source, Getty Images

The Infanta Cristina de Borbón and Iñaki Urdangarín have “interrupted their marriage relationship”, days after photos of the former handball player -and protagonist of a notorious corruption scandal in Spain- walking hand in hand with another woman came to light.

“By mutual agreement, we have decided to end our marriage relationship. The commitment to our children remains intact. Since it is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us,” the couple announced in a statement.

Last Wednesday the Spanish magazine Lecturas published some photographs of Urdangarín strolling hand in hand with Ainhoa ​​Armentiaa colleague from the law firm where he works in the city of Vitoria, in the Basque Country (north), which aroused strong media attention.

When this happened, the former Duke of Palma confirmed the truth of the snapshots and announced that he would manage the situation with his wife “in the best possible way”.

