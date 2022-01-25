The machine that turns garbage into cement for construction sites

File photo. | Credit: ByFusion

Despite the efforts of many companies to make the world more sustainable, millions of tons of plastic are still being produced each year, which are left adrift, affecting the environment; but in turn, there are several entrepreneurs who want to reuse these materials with the use of technology for different needs of society.

One of the solutions that was recently known is Blockers, a machine that has the ability to compact large amounts of garbage without the need to sort or clean it, to produce millions of plastic blocks which can be used in fields such as construction.

ByFusion, a company based in Los Angeles in the United States, stated that it is using such machines to carry out compression and vaporization processes without the need to make a careful selection of the materials to be reused.

The ‘ByBlocks’ are lighter than concrete or reinforced cement but according to the company, they are just as durable. Although the blocks have an innovative application, they are not new to the market, only now the technology is applied with the Blockers that are already patented.

Another advantage of the innovation is that its material is not limited to one construction sector, since it has the capacity and resistance to be used in houses, walls, bus stops, among others, although the company recommends covering the buildings with a paint resistant designed for outdoors because many of the plastics used in the process can be susceptible to sunlight.

Currently, ByFusion has a Blocker in its central plant, which has the capacity to process up to 450 tons of plastic per year .

Now, the plans to contribute to sustainability consist of distributing their compactors on a large scale so that other companies and even local authorities can produce the plastic bricks they need from the discarded materials.

The vaporization and compaction process does not require any chemical, glue or additive, and the discarded material is 100% reused, that is, the weight of the block in kilos will be exactly the weight of the garbage used.

Today there are more companies that take advantage of garbage, for example, Muzzycycles is a Brazilian company that produces bicycles whose chassis is made from recycled PET bottles, being lighter and cheaper to produce, in addition to promising a 100-year product guarantee.

Another example is a company from the Netherlands, PlasticRoad, whose main task is to build road modules from recycled plastic, having the advantage of being “hollow” roads where pipes and cables can be easily installed. Currently, the first bicycle lane with such plastic modules has been built in the city of Zwolle.

