The match between Ecuador and Brazil, for the South American qualifiers, and the Yellow Night 2022 of Barcelona SC will be played without an audience | Soccer | sports

The national COE made this decision due to the epidemiological situation in the country.

The Emergency Operations Committee of Ecuador (national COE) resolved this Monday afternoon not approve requests from both the Ecuadorian Football Federation as Barcelona Sporting Club for the party to enter Ecuador and Brazil and the Yellow Night 2022 have a reduced capacity. Consequently, both events, scheduled for January 27 and 29, respectively, will take place without the presence of fans in the stands.

The body argues that this decision has been made “in order to protect the health and well-being of the population” in order to avoid an eventual outbreak of COVID-19.

“From the analysis carried out, according to the technical information available, and the current epidemiological situation, the national MTT2 (Technical Table No. 2, led by the Ministry of Public Health, suggests that the matches be held without an audience, in order to protect the health and well-being of the population, avoiding a possible rebound in cases of COVID-19 for said event and in view of the high transmissibility of the omicron variant,” the agency said in a statement.

If the national COE does not approve the presence of fans for the Ecuador-Brazil match, FEF will return the money for the tickets

Therefore, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service must “Issue a directive to prohibit the presence of the public in any massive sporting event, as long as the epidemiological risk analysis approved by the Ministry of Public Health does not provide otherwise”.

Likewise, the Ministry of Government will be ordered to “issue the corresponding regulations”.

Finally, the national COE determined “to order the Ministry of Government to issue the corresponding regulations so that, in the case of sporting events without an audience, the issuance of permits for massive public events is prohibited until February 7 at 11:00 p.m.: 59″. (D)