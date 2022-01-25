The medical report of Egan Bernal after the accident with a bus

the colombian cyclist Egan Bernal, the only Latin American to win the Tour de France and current champion of the Italy spin, is “stable and conscious” after suffering an accident during training in his country, but which left him with serious injuries.

What happened to Egan Bernal?

The accident occurred in the town of Gachancipa, about 30 kilometers from Bogota.

Images released by social networks show the Colombian cyclist lying on the ground in front of the back of a bus and surrounded by several Ineos teammates.

Right away, the Egan Bernal was taken to the Savannah Clinic, on the outskirts of Bogotá, where rapid tests were carried out to find out his state of health and the severity of his injuries.

The state of health of Egan Bernal

“At the moment it has been assessed in an interdisciplinary way by specialists. According to the results found, he must undergo surgery in the next few hours due to polytrauma: cervical and thoracic trauma, closed chest trauma, musculoskeletal trauma and trauma to the lower limbs. He is hemodynamically stable at the moment.”, reported the clinic after the assessments.

Through sources close to the cyclist, it had been known that Egan had suffered fractures of femur and patella, so it would be off the roads between 4 and 6 months. However, with the final report, it could be more time.

