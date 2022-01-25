The Primary Care reform “cannot wait any longer”

José Polo García, president of Semergen.

Once again, and before the “passivity of the Administrations”, the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) denounces the unsustainable situation in which Primary Care finds itself, especially in recent weeks and with a sixth wave that is wreaking havoc in our country.

According to the scientific society, Primary Care (PC) professionals cannot take it anymore, since the growing saturation of consultations and the deterioration of working conditions are generalized in the first level of care throughout the national territory. “The time is now, the AP can wait no longer, as there are pressing issues that need to be resolved before it’s too late; setting priorities, actions to achieve them and budget to execute them”, claim from Semergen.

In this sense, from the medical organization they want to remember that they have already presented just a few months ago a document with measures for the reconstruction of the SNS and in which it stands out:

The need to value Family Medicine and Primary Care as the backbone of our SNS. Define by consensus the Global Strategy for Primary Care in the National Health System. Increase the budget allocation for Primary Care to make it possible to achieve the proposed objectives. Improve the provision and organization of human resources in the field of Primary Care. Review and update the portfolio of services in Primary Care. Improving the technological provision in Primary Care Facilitate broad and equitable access to diagnostic tests from Primary Care in all the Autonomous Communities. Implement measures that facilitate real coordination between Primary and Hospital Care. Review the teaching model and promote the attraction of recent graduates in medicine to the specialty of Family Medicine. Design and implement specific actions for the rural environment.

Some measures that, according to society, are a starting point to develop hand in hand with Health. “From Semergen, we have always offered to work together with the Administration to try to redirect the situation in which the AP finds itself, so, once again, to express to the Ministry of Health our disinterested availability to advise and help in everything that the Health of our country is concerned”, he details.