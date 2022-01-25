the Puerto Rican announces a concert in Guatemala as part of his World’s Hottest Tour – Prensa Libre

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who in 2021 was the most listened to artist on Spotify for the second consecutive year, announced that for him this Monday, January 24, 2022 began.

“We have to start worrying less and enjoying ourselves more because life goes fast, too fast,” said the Puerto Rican singer.

“Just like the tickets for the last world tour were sold. I was thinking, what if I’m already announcing my next tour? So while I’m working on my new album that comes out this year, you can already buy the tickets for the next tour”, concluded Bad Bunny.

World’s Hottest Tour

Through the website https://worldshottesttour.com/ the Puerto Rican artist revealed that his new tour will begin next August in the United States and according to a statement from his agency, tickets for this tour will go on pre-sale on Wednesday 26 January and for the general public on January 28.

When will the Bad Bunny concert in Guatemala be?

According to the calendar published by Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican singer will perform in Guatemala on December 1 and will give a concert at Esplanada Cardales de Cayalá. The tour will also reach countries such as El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica and Mexico, among others.