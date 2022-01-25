The reason for the problems of the Golden State Warriors has a name: Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors is one of the clear candidates to take the title of the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). They are second in the Western Conference with a 34-13 record, though, you feel like they could play better… Why?

This Sunday they beat some Utah Jazz by 94 to 92 in an atypical way that amazes everyone. in the last room converted only 11 points and it was the defense that carried out the victory and not the attack, as they have accustomed their fans.

The reason for all this is Stephen Curry. with the return of Klay Thompsonthe thing did not change, and the absence of Draymond Green didn’t help either. Steph averages 26 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists, but it has been almost two months since he started the season as the clear favorite to win the MVP; he is out of the top 5 currently.

With just 13 points against the Jazz, Curry extended his slump from December. “He’s human. And he’s reminding everyone now that he’s human.”coach Steve Kerr said after the game. In 11 games during January, The chef he averages 37.% from the field and 32.7% from the triple. It’s the worst moment of his career in terms of his effectiveness and the Warriors feel it: After being the second-best offense in the first six weeks, they went up to 18th in December and 28th in January.

Stephen Curry is the Warriors’ problem and solution

The harsh reality of GSW is that no matter how the rest play, their success will always be defined by Steph’s level. They may be passable, but if #30 doesn’t play well, they have no chance of being really good. As long as he fails, the Warriors will fail..