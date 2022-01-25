The second Dominican police officer shot in NY dies

wilbert cross of 27 years, the second dominican police shot last Friday while attending a 911 call for domestic violence, died this Tuesday after spending several days in a hospital in harlem, as confirmed by the City Police Department.

Mora was a partner of Jason Rivera, the police officer shot dead last Friday while he was inside a house in the area of harlem, was transferred on Sunday to another hospital in the city, where his health condition was expected to improve.

Both police officers were shot in the head and torso, which the medical examiner described as “a real slaughter”.

The officer who died this Tuesday was born and raised in Upper Manhattan, the son of parents Dominicans, and joined law enforcement in 2018, the same year he graduated from City University of New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“Today we mourn the loss of police officer Wilbert Mora. To the 27 years, was killed in the line of duty, fighting to the end. We promise never to forget wilbert and we will always honor his legacy of service and maximum sacrifice”, expressed through Twitter the uniformed to which he belonged.

Today, we mourn the loss of Police Officer Wilbert Mora. At 27-year-old, he was murdered in the line of duty — fighting until the very end. We vow to #neverforget Wilbert and will always honor his legacy of service and ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5nxzBNEDQD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 25, 2022

Wibert Mora from 27 years old and his partner Jason Rivera, 22, served in the 32nd police precinct in the area of harlem, when they were sent to a control supervision, for a complaint of domestic violence to a building located in the 119 West at 135th Street.

The woman was in the middle of an argument with her son when she called 911, he took refuge in the bedroom of the apartment, from where he fired at the agents.

Lashawn McNeill The 47-year-old was shot at by another officer who arrived at the scene. McNeil He died this Monday in a city hospital.