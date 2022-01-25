The second Latino police officer wounded by a bullet dies while attending a call for help in New York

New York – The police Wilbert Mora, who was seriously injured after an incident in which a colleague Jason Rivera He also lost his life, he died today in a New York hospital, reported the head of that department, Aewell Sewell.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Officer Wilbert Mora”Sewell, the first woman to lead the police in New York, said in a tweet.

“Wilber is a three time hero. For choosing a life of service, for sacrificing your life to protect others, and for giving life even in death through organ donation. We bow our heads with heavy hearts.”, he also indicated in his tweet.

Mayor, Eric Adams, also tweeted in tribute to Mora and sent a message “to his family, his relatives and brothers and sisters in the police: your city is with you, today and always.”

Mora’s death occurs as the city prepares to say its last goodbye to his partner, who will be veiled next Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, in what is predicted to be a massive farewell by New Yorkers tired of violence. The officer will be buried on Friday.

Mora, 27, four of them as policemen, was injured in the head last Friday when he went with two companions, including Rivera, 22, to attend a call for help for domestic violence in a Harlem neighborhood, made by a woman who was arguing with her son and who allegedly threatened him.

The man, identified as Lashawn McNei, 47, who had taken refuge in the bedroom of the apartment, shot Rivera, who lost his life, and Mora, who fought for his life until today. As for the aggressor, he was seriously injured until yesterday, when he died.

The third policeman Sumit Sulan, managed to injure McNei, with a criminal record, when he tried to escape from the apartment. The gun McNei used, a Glock, had been stolen in Baltimore in 2017.

The deaths of Rivera and Mora occur in the midst of a wave of violence affecting New York, which Mayor Eric Adams has classified as a crisis and which also includes other police officers shot last week.

Other victims who also impacted opinion were a young Puerto Rican, a waitress at a Burger King and shot to death in a robbery, or a one-year-old girl injured in the face by a stray bullet while she was with her mother in a car.

“We are dealing with a wave of violence”, said the Democratic mayor.

The violence, which Adams, a former police officer, promised to eradicate during his election campaign for mayor, and to which New Yorkers demand a response, led him to present an ambitious security plan on Monday that integrates municipal, state and federal agencies to stop the flow of weapons, toughen the penalties for their trafficking and recover the controversial police unit in civilian clothes, among other measures.