the sign that indicates that Juan Otero would be close to Club América

The America clubfaced with poor results and frustrated operations, seeks, in the Stove Football, to give a blow of effect. Or, at least, hire a right winger from the closest ones, who can meet the needs that Santiago Solari He feels that his scheme suffers, to, even if it is, have variants and not suffer shortages in the offensive zone in the remainder of the regular phase of the game. Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX. It is in this panorama where it enters Juan Otero.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

The Colombian sounded through the corridors of Coapa at the beginning of the winter pass market, but later it was left behind before the remote possibilities that arose for the institution cream blue to hire Brian Ocampo of the National Football Club of Uruguay, Pablo Solari from Colo Colo from Chile Y Paul Arriola of DC United of the United States MLS.

As is known, none of the three mentioned finally arrived. That is why the name of Juan Otero It emerged as the easy way out for a board of directors that finds itself between a rock and a hard place, because the deadline for closing the transfer book, which is Tuesday, February 1, is getting closer.

In this regard, the striker who is part of the team that commands Peter Caixinha in Santos Lagunadid not participate in the duel in which those of Keep they lost with him Club Necaxa by 4 to 1 in the Crown Stadium by date three of Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022. The reason? According to ESPN Mexico, the America club he would have made that request to move forward with his hiring. Will it be available to the Indiecito for the comparison vs. Athletic San Luis?

With the poor results, the first candidates to replace Santiago Solari. If the hand does not change soon to the Eagles of Americaon TV Azteca they already mentioned that Jaime Lozano and Nicolas Larcamoncould be the profiles indicated to supplant the Little Indian in case the crisis is not overcome in the coming weeks.