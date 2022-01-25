The singer Marilyn Manson is accused of sexual abuse during the recording of a video | shows

It was at the beginning of 2021, when the actress, Evan Rachel Wood, publicly accused Marilyn Manson of having abused her, but it was this weekend that new statements were released where she assured that the singer raped her during the recording of the video musical, ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’.

The actress narrated the events in the documentary, Phoenix Rising, directed by Amy Berg and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

In the interview, Wood detailed how difficult it was growing up as a child star in Hollywood, in addition to telling the story of how Manson had physically and psychologically abused her during their three-year relationship.

This is one of the most impressive scenes of the documentary, since the protagonist of the HBO series, “Westworld”, remembers how the singer, He raped her in the video in which she was the protagonist, mentioning that in the contract negotiation they told her that there would be a simulated sex sequence, to which she accepted, however, at the time of the recording, the situation was different.

“It wasn’t at all how I thought it was going to be. We did things that weren’t what I was told to do. We had talked about a simulated sex scene, but when the cameras started rolling he started to really penetrate me. I would never have agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I’ve been doing this all my life. I had never been on such an unprofessional set until that day,” he said in the feature film according to various media outlets.

Evan Rachel Wood started her film career since she was nine years old. At that time he recorded the film Digging Until China, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. At just 15 years old, he received his second nomination, this time for his role in Thirteen, and only three years later, in 2006, met Manson during a party in Los Angeles.

The couple announced their courtship in 2007, he was 39 years old and she was 19, so she says she felt vulnerable and unprotected: “It was total chaos and I didn’t feel safe. Nobody was worrying about me. I didn’t know how to defend myself against myself or how to say no, because I had been conditioned and trained to never respond, just move forward.

“I felt disgusting, as if I had done something shameful and I realized that the team was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. They forced me to perform a commercial sexual act under pretexts. That was when the first crime was committed against me and I was basically raped on camera,” the actress narrated.

The first time Wood made a statement about it was in 2021, when she shared a post on her Instagram account, confessing that she was tired of living in fear. At that time, the actress shared the message in a short text in which she also points out that she had been brainwashed and completely manipulated: “My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started stalking me when I was a teenager and horribly abused me for years.”

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I will no longer live in fear of retaliation, libel or extortion. I am here to expose this dangerous man and the many industries that enabled his behavior before he ruins more lives.” All my support to the many victims who will no longer be silent,” he wrote publicly.