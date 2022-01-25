The sports press does not forgive the contradictions of Michel Leaño

Chivas from Guadalajara did not go beyond the draw against Querétaro on matchday 3 of the Closure 2022 Y Michel Leano was questioned again. The Mexican coach was the meat of memes after the press conference he offered at the conclusion of the match against the Roosters after contradicting himself in his speech.

“there are no more“, Leaño said a week ago; and now, after not being able to keep the three points against Querétaro, he insisted that if the match “had” extended five more minutes, the rojiblancos “would have” livestock. This made him the object of ridicule by the fans and the sports press, who contemptuously began to call him “Guardiola”.

“I can understand the coach’s approach, but going out playing, having the ball and possession of the ball is a very cheap speech. I can buy two or three books, read them and then talk about it, but you have to know which players you have.”, Francisco Gabriel de Anda was dispatched at the table of the Futbol Picante program.

The ‘Chelis’ also unceremoniously attacked Leaño and criticized the speech used by the young strategist every weekend in the face of each Chivas disappointment. “What conflicts we all create, between what he says, what he tries to play and between the quality of his players there is a very big abyss. How the heck do you want to go out playing if out of 10 balls you lose seven and they score three goals“, the former player began with his criticism.

The former coach of Puebla was also opposed to the fact that Chivas’ game is only based on possession of the ball. “How do you want to be spectacular if you only base the spectacularity on foolish possession of the ball, because there are times when two to three touches are placed at the gates of the area.. Yes, he can do it, but a thousand things enter his head and in the end he does nothing.”, Chelis was unloaded.