The terrible blow of a Giannis teammate to a Bulls figure that will leave him out of the NBA indefinitely

Chicago Bulls are still in trouble with injuries after the controversial blow that one of their stars received against Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA.

This Friday the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) had a great game between the reigning champions, milwaukee bucksand suitors who are increasingly stronger and more threatening, chicago bulls. Unfortunately, nothing went right for the Illinois.

To begin with, it was a 94-90 loss with a Giannis Antetokounmpo stellar: 30 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. But on top of that, the Bulls lost the former Los Angeles Lakerswho was champion with Lebron James in 2020, Alex Carusodue to a broken right wrist.

This happened in the third quarter and it couldn’t come at a worse time. While Zach LaVine Y Lonzo Ball also recovering from injuries, it was confirmed that Caruso will have surgery next week and will miss at least 4-6 weeks of action.

“I didn’t know exactly what had happened during the play, but looking at it later it’s a bit of a shit**, I don’t know what can be done about it, but I’m relieved that I don’t have any serious injuries.”Caruso said after the game about Grayson Allen, the offender.

Video: Grayson Allen and a hard foul on Alex Caruso

Five minutes into the third quarter elapsed when in a counter-attack the ball reached Alex who, when he jumped to make the basket, arrived Grayson Allen, shooting guard for the Bucks, who hooked his arms and violently threw him to the groundwhich caused Caruso a terrible blow, causing the aforementioned injury.