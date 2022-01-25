the three figures that could leave at the end of the tournament

Toluca got off to a bad start Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguesince on the first date they fell 5-0 against Cougarsin a performance to be forgotten by those directed by Nacho Ambriz. However, the Red Devils have woken up quickly, and obtained two good wins in the following days, against Santos Laguna Y Mazatlan.

Nacho Ambriz seems to have changed the face of the teamafter that wake-up call that meant the initial defeat against Cougars. However, and although the tournament has just started, the coach must already be aware of some specific situations that occur within the squad: three important players could leave at the end of the Closure 2022.

The directive of Toluca is already working with the aim of renewing three important contracts for Ambriz, such as goalkeeper Luis García, defender Haret Ortega and midfielder Kevin Castañeda. The relationship of the three footballers ends next June, so the coach will hope that things are resolved, since he has counted on them for the first team.

The most complicated situation seems to be that of Haret Ortegaso the defender is the one with the most chances to continue his career outside the Red Devils. With his good performances, he has managed to make a name for himself within the MX Leagueso it would not be surprising that teams with greater economic power are attentive to their situation within Tolucawhere his contract is about to end.

What’s coming to Toluca

After beating as a visitor to Mazatlanwith goals from Alexis Canelo and Leonardo Fernandez, the Red Devils will rest easy with six of nine units. Once the qualifying break is over, Those of Ambriz will resume their participation in Liga MX as visitors to Atlético San Luis, on February 12. Then, they will receive as a local Blue Cross.