The United States and Europe face the Russian threat in Ukraine

U.S has 8,500 soldiers on alert in case it needs to deploy them in the framework of the NATO before a Russian attack on Ukrainea subject on which he assures that the unity with the Europeans is “total”.

“I had a very, very, very good meeting: total unanimity with all the European leaders,” said the American president, Joe Bidento reporters shortly after ending an hour and 20-minute video call with allied leaders from Europe and the NATO.

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office also said that “leaders agreed on the importance of international unity in the face of growing Russian hostility.”

The German Chancellor, Olf Scholz, stated that “it is up to Russia to carry out a visible détente”, while the Secretary General of the NATOJens Stoltenberg, warned that Russia would pay a high price for a “new aggression” against Ukraine.

The leaders of France, Italy, Poland and the European Union also participated in the video call.

Despite insisting that he does not intend to attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed some 100,000 military personnel near Ukrainewhere Russia already seized Crimea in 2014 and is backing separatist forces in the east.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that up to 8,500 military personnel have been placed on “high alert” but that troops have not yet been deployed. Most of these troops would serve to assist the Response Force of the NATO if it was activated.

“This is about… reassuring our allies of the NATOKirby said. “It sends a very clear signal to Putin that we take seriously our responsibilities to the NATO“.

The Atlantic Alliance also stated that it is sending planes and ships to reinforce its eastern flank.

The stress caused markets to plunge, with Russia’s main stock index plummeting and the central bank suspending currency purchases after the ruble tumbled.

Russia demands guarantees that Ukrainea former Soviet republic, will never be able to join the NATOas well as other concessions U.S in exchange for lowering the tension.

U.S and the NATO rejected Russian demands, called on Putin to de-escalate, and warned him that a Russian attack on Ukraine would trigger “tough” economic sanctions, in addition to a reinforced presence of the NATO in Eastern Europe.

France announced that Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet, along with their French and German counterparts, in Paris on Wednesday to try to find a way out of the crisis.

in search of unity

As the crisis drags on, Washington tries to maintain transatlantic and NATO against Russia, which supplies around 40% of the European Union’s natural gas.

the EU and U.S they are trying to agree on a package of sanctions against Moscow to deter Russia.

But the 27-country bloc is made up of countries with very different approaches and ties to Russia.

Kiev criticized the new German government for refusing to send weapons to Ukraine and question one of the harshest economic punishments being discussed: excluding Moscow from the SWIFT global payment system.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock insisted that any new aggression from Moscow would have a “clear response” from Europe and spoke of Berlin’s economic support for Kiev.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc was preparing a 1.2 billion euro emergency financial aid package for Ukraine.

In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there was nothing to suggest an “immediate” Russian attack. “It is necessary to remain calm and do what is necessary, but avoiding a nervous breakdown.”

Both Kiev and the EU believe that the withdrawal of foreign embassy staff was premature.

But the UK and Australia followed in the footsteps of U.S and ordered the families of diplomats to leave Kiev, while France asked its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky told European Council President Charles Michel that it was “important to preserve the unity of all EU member states in order to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

troops of the NATO

The alliance of NATO leadered by U.S it claims its members were putting troops “on standby” and sending ships and planes to bolster Eastern Europe’s defenses in response to the Russian deployment. Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands recently decided to mobilize forces.

The boss of the NATO he insisted that the alliance “will continue to take all necessary measures to protect” members.

The Kremlin accused the NATO of “hysteria” and warned that Ukrainian troops fighting Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country could launch an offensive.

Referring to the Kremlin’s accusations, Zelensky’s office said that Ukraine he will not “give in to provocations”.

U.S has warned that Moscow could stage a fake incident in Ukraine as a pretext to invade the country.