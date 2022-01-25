The University of Puerto Rico will return to teaching face-to-face classes starting in February

The 11 campuses of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) will begin in February to offer classes in person, after beginning the academic semester with remote academic work due to the high number of COVID-19 infections reported at the beginning of the year. .

Those courses that were designed for this modality will be given in person, because the units also offer classes with various components of distance education.

The interim president of the UPR, Mayra Olavarria Cruz, indicated that it was determined that face-to-face classes will resume during the first and second week of February due to the reduction in the positivity rate that has been registered in the country and the increase in vaccination against the coronavirus among the university community. He indicated that each rector will inform how the transition from distance education to face-to-face education will be carried out on their campus.

“As we have previously expressed, we have remained attentive to the indicators reported by the health authorities and advised by an expert epidemiologist on these issues and We understand that we are in a better position to resume face-to-face activity in all venues between the first and second week of February. This transition will be done in an orderly manner and following all the health recommendations that are necessary to guarantee the safety of our students and our staff,” explained Olavarría Cruz in written statements.

As a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19, the governor Peter Pierluisi ordered that all employees in the educational sector – which includes universities – as well as students must be vaccinated with their booster doses to be able to attend higher education institutions in person, if they are eligible to receive it. In the case of the UPR, the administration determined that full vaccination will be required for distance education.

Olavarría Cruz recalled that all members of the university community have until January 28 to present evidence that they have been vaccinated with their booster doses. Given this, vaccination events will be held in all campuses between January 25 and 28.

“We all want a vibrant university. We want to return to being a meeting point and convergence of ideas, but we want to do it safely. It is our commitment and we are going to fulfill it: to have a living and open university for the benefit and enjoyment of all”, he expressed.