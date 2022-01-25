‘There is a lesson not to negotiate with Delfin again,’ says Macará president on transfer of Janner Corozo | Soccer | sports

For Miller Salazar, both celestial and cetaceans “lose” if the player is not transferred. Liga de Quito was an interested club.

In Macará “a bitter experience remains” after participating in business with Delfín. The reason? That the Manabí club “has a position of not negotiating” for the soccer player Janner Corozo, whose pass belongs in equal parts to Ambateños and Mantense and who aroused the interest of Liga de Quitosaid Miller Salazar, president of the Celestes.

“We have a bitter experience after having made a negotiation with Delfín. They individually asked the League for $400,000 for 50% (of Corozo’s pass); and the rest, ‘fix yourself with Macará,’ declared Salazar on Monday afternoon in Radius Center.

Corozo, who left the Ambato team to dress as a cetacean in 2020, is one of the main figures of the Manabi team. According to records from the Ecuadorian Football Federation and the Professional League, the player played 29 games (all as a starter) and scored seven goals in Serie A 2021.

Salazar reproached that the management of the mantainses, chaired by José Delgado, refuses to transfer Corozo: “Dolphin has a position of not negotiating with the player. Janner’s contract runs out this year and if he is not negotiated, Delfin and Macará lose (he is released). There is a lesson of not making a negotiation with that team again”.

At the beginning of January, Esteban Paz, director of Liga de Quito, revealed his interest in Corozo, although he acknowledged that the possibility was less after having signed Joao Ortiz, also from Delfín: “At the moment I see it as difficult (for Janner to arrive) . Already with this (the arrival of Ortiz) I personally got complicated, because Liga has no resources. Although I don’t rule out trying something else (for Corozo), but it depends on some variables”.

‘If more than $1 million is paid for good or bad foreigners, why not do it for Janner Corozo’

Corozo (26 years old) is selected from Ecuador and has been called for the matches against Brazil and Peru for the fifteenth and sixteenth dates of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Guayaquil native made his debut in the first category (series B) with Macará in 2014. He then moved on to El Nacional, with which he made his debut in A in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 he played for Independiente del Valle. (D)